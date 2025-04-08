Woman arrested, facing attempted murder charge in Callahan shooting

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old woman remains in Nassau County jail on a bond of more than $1 million after a shooting in Callahan on Monday morning.

Julie Murphy is facing attempted murder charges after a person was shot during the domestic incident on Pickett Street, according to a news release from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the street at about 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call from a person reporting a shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway,” the news release states. “Emergency medical personnel immediately transported the victim to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.”

According to witnesses, Murphy and the victim were arguing outside of a residence and as the dispute escalated, she and the victim moved into the street, the news release states.

Murphy is accused of shooting the victim in the back “before firing additional rounds at the victim as they lay wounded on the ground,” the news release states.

