Woman arrested for hit-and-run, assault of worker in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department announced that it arrested a woman in connection with an attack on a worker.

Katherine A. Adams was arrested on Tuesday, March 11th and charged for conducting a hit-and-run and aggravated assault.

Officials said, before the incident, Adams aggressively approached a Live Oak Fiber technician who was working on Satilla Drive and told him he did not belong in the area.

Moments later, she reportedly attempted to hit him with her car, but narrowly missed.

Police said that when the technician tried to leave the area, Adams followed him in her car and rear-ended equipment he was towing behind the work vehicle. She then backed into a driveway, colliding with a parked vehicle, before driving away.

Officials said no one was reported injured from the confrontation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information on the alleged crime is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at its non-emergency number, (912) 554-3645, or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

