Woman arrested for setting man on fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kimberly Statum has been arrested for setting a man on fire on Nov. 9, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest report, police were called in reference to a battery in progress.

When officers arrived at the house, Statum was “barely clothed on the roof of the residence with smoke coming outside a window.” Police tried to talk to her, but she wouldn’t answer their questions.

Police were let into the house by Statum’s grandchild who said he didn’t know what was going on.

Police found the victim on the second floor with “extreme burns to his head and body,” according to the report.

The fire in the second-floor bedroom grew larger before the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department put it out.

According to JSO, the victim told police he was talking on the phone before the incident and heard Statum making “outlandish claims of him being involved in the kidnapping of her sister.”

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Statum either fell or jumped from the roof of the home, according to the report. She tried to run from police, but an officer was able to restrain her.

Statum is charged with murder/dangerous act evincing a depraved mind without premeditation/2nd degree and arson.

