Woman found shot inside Highlands home dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found her shot inside of a home early Tuesday. Police were called by witnesses to the home at about 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hartshill Place in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find the victim, an adult female in her 20s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said at a news conference. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made and the weapon was not recovered, police said. Witnesses were detained and are cooperating with detectives, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

