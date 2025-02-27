Woman missing from St. Johns County since 2022 may be in Lake City, Columbia deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a woman who has been missing since December 2022.

Laura Bryant, 44, lived in St. Augustine, but SJSO said in a social media post that “information suggests she may have moved to Lake City (FL) or another area of Florida.”

CCSO said in a social media post on Thursday that “Rumors have surfaced Bryant may be a victim of foul play, but information from a reputable business owner suggests she may be in Lake City.”

After searching a property in St. Augustine on Wednesday, SJSO said it found no new evidence related to Bryant’s disappearance.

SJSO searched a property in the 2500 block of U.S. 1 South because it said it “received information regarding potential evidence at this location.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣: 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 7:30pm update: Following a day long search of a property in the 2500 block of US-1... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Anyone who has information on Bryant’s whereabouts is asked to contact SJSO at 904-824-8304, or crimetips@sjso.org.

To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.