Woman shot and killed in Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2300 Justin Road East at 10:25 a.m. regarding a person shot.

Upon arrival, JSO discovered a woman on the front lawn suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officials say she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.

Sgt. Kyle Matthews says that there was an infant present at the time of the shooting, but the child was unharmed and is currently with JSO.

JSO also says they have a person of interest detained and being questioned.

JSO’s homicide unit and crime scene unit are still actively investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The person of interest is a female, though they do not yet know their relationship with the victim or the infant that was present.

JSO says that they believe the incident was isolated and that the community does not have a reason to worry.

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