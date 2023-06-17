The Woman’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital announces the Florida Forum speaker Series

The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital has proudly announced the 2023-24 Florida Forum Speaker Series schedule.

The speakers and event dates are:

Mike Krzyzewski, coach of Duke University men’s basketball team, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Steve Wozniak, Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.), who received numerous U.S. and international medals and decorations while serving for 37 years in the U.S. Navy, on Monday, February 26, 2024.

The Florida Forum series events will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Programs begin at 7 p.m.

Presented by The Women’s Board, the Florida Forum aims to raise awareness and funds for Wolfson Children’s Hospital. The funds are to further support the hospital’s mission to provide the highest quality of advanced pediatric healthcare regardless of ability to pay.

The Women’s Board is committed to raising $1.5 million for a new Kids Kare Mobile ICU, a Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care Transport vehicle, including equipment and services necessary for the operation of the ambulance by 2024.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital is currently the only full-service hospital for children in the region. Kids Kare vehicles and helicopters safely transport more than 2,250 infants and children a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for emergency critical care, trauma, and specialty care.

Of those transported,15% are newborns in need of neonatal intensive care services.

For ticket information, visit www.thefloridaforum.com, call 904.202.2886, or email womensboard@bmcjax.com.

