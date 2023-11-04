Woman’s body found outside home on Pearl Street: Jacksonville police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 7:30 a.m., November 4, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to North Pearl Street in reference to a person hurt.

Upon the arrival of JSO officers, they located a woman unresponsive outside the caller’s residence.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At this time, JSO has homicide detectives, crime scene detectives, and the State Attorney’s Office on scene conducting their initial investigation.

At this early stage of the investigation, JSO is working quickly to positively identify the victim as well as talking with people to identify potential witnesses that may have information regarding this incident or any potential video surveillance.

We don’t have enough information at this time to determine if foul play is suspected at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO is strongly encourage anyone with ppl information that can assist with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.