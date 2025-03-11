‘World’s Toughest Row': Veterans pledge to row from California to Hawaii

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A group of men have pledged to row from the coast of Monterrey, California to Hawaii to spread awareness about veteran suicides.

Five disabled veterans with decades of experience are participating in what is called the “World’s Toughest Row”. Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to these rowers from the group, Rangeoars Row, who said they will take on 2,800 miles of water starting June 7th.

One member said the most difficult part of the journey will be the first 700 miles after leaving California.

“It’ll be tough pushing through not only the currents and waves but there’s also possibility of a rollover, but the boat will self-ride itself back up,” said JT Mullinax, retired Army veteran.

They are spending this week training at Fernandina Beach in Nassau County. Then, they will spend the next several weeks in different cities fundraising for veterans' mental health before their journey.

“Our goal is to continue this and have more veterans come out to either row on the Atlantic or do the world’s toughest row back on the Pacific,” said Mullinax.

Captain Roy Emerson said rowing is a great way to combat mental health issues, especially for veterans who suffer from PTSD.

In Florida, 622 veterans took their lives in 2023, according to the firewatch.org. Nationwide, the VA states more than 6,400 veterans died by suicide in 2022.

However, Captain Emerson believes the actual number of suicides is much higher.

“Recent studies show that this number is probably double that. So, it is around 44 or more a day. 44 lives are being taken every day and that’s 44 too many,” said Roy Emerson, captain of Rangeoar Row.

The journey of the “World’s Toughest Row” kicks off on June 7th. Members hope their estimated arrival date will be on July 15th.

