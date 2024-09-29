‘Would’ve been gone:’ Local family lucky to be alive after tree crushes home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many people in the Jacksonville area are dealing with the aftermath of Helene from power outages to destroyed homes.

One tenant said a massive tree fell onto her house in the Royal Terrace late Thursday night.

Tenant Sabrinna Setzer told Action News Jax she is thankful to have family nearby that took her in after her home was crushed by a tree from Helene winds. From the outside the home looks perfectly intact, however, the inside is completely destroyed.

Setzer said she woke up to the tree inside her home. She then took off with her boyfriend and 10-month-old baby girl.

“My boyfriend came knocking on my door at 1 a.m. and when I came out, the house was completely crushed and ruined,” said Setzer.

She said it was a nightmare finding hotel rooms the night Helene hit.

However, she said she is grateful her loved ones were not in their room when the tree came crashing down.

Action News Jax has reported on several homes with roofs impacted by downed trees. Setzer is one of many people that have had extreme damage to their homes in Jacksonville.

She has been working with the landlord and they believe there is a long road to recovery.

The tree was removed from the home early Saturday morning.

