Wounded Warrior Project announces January 2024 retirement of CEO Michael Linnington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) revealed today that its CEO, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington will retire in January 2024.

Linnington, a military veteran with over four decades of service, assumed the role of CEO in June 2016 following his retirement from active-duty military service. The announcement marks the end of an era for the organization, which has dedicated itself to supporting wounded veterans and their families for the past two decades.

“I am deeply grateful to my Wounded Warrior Project teammates, public and private partners, and especially the American people who have generously supported our mission for two decades,” said Linnington. “As I begin this next chapter, I look forward to spending more time with my family and exploring activities we have put off for more than 40 years.”

Linnington’s tenure at the helm of WWP has been marked by significant growth and accomplishments. Under his leadership, the organization expanded its programs and services, advocated for crucial legislation benefiting veterans and their families, and made remarkable strides in fulfilling its mission of empowering post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families.

Kathleen Widmer, chair of WWP’s Board of Directors, praised Linnington’s contributions: “Mike has made a lasting impact on our country, its veterans, and Wounded Warrior Project. His steadfast commitment to warriors, our core values, and fulfilling our donors’ intent is unwavering. We are grateful for his dedication and leadership.”

As Linnington prepares to step down, WWP’s Board of Directors has initiated a nationwide search for his successor, with the aid of a retained search firm. The board aims to find a leader who can continue championing the cause of supporting wounded, ill, and injured post-9/11 veterans and their families.

During Linnington’s tenure, WWP celebrated its 20th year of service to the nation’s post-9/11 veterans and their families. His leadership was instrumental in elevating the organization’s brand, expanding its partnerships, programs, and fundraising efforts, and making a substantial impact on the lives of those it serves.

Before becoming CEO of WWP, Linnington held the position of the first permanent Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His distinguished career as a soldier included various command and staff roles, including Brigade Command of the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington/Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, and Military Deputy for the Under Secretary of Personnel and Readiness.

As WWP embarks on this leadership transition, the organization remains dedicated to its mission of supporting warriors, their families, and caregivers, helping them achieve their highest ambitions.

