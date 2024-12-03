Wounded Warrior Project to send hundreds of holiday cards to veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of hand-written holiday cards will be sent to veterans in the coming weeks.

The Wounded Warrior Project has been writing and collecting letters.

It is an annual tradition for the non-profit.

According to a news release, many of the cards are from students this year.

“We know that this time can be challenging for some. We want them to know that we’re thinking about them, we’re supporting them, and we’re here,” Wounded Warrior Project director Sonal Patel said.

The event is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project’s mental wellness team.

