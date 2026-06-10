World Cup watch parties at The Block Jax: Free general admission and VIP options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Block Jax is hosting World Cup watch parties throughout June and July, transforming its venue into a football headquarters. Matches will be streamed on a massive 30-foot LED wall, offering various viewing experiences for fans.

The venue aims to provide fans with game-day sound, cold drinks and ample space to cheer on their teams. Attendees can choose between complimentary general admission or several reserved seating and VIP experiences.

General admission is available for free, allowing guests to find a spot on the lawn and enjoy the match from anywhere in the venue. This option operates on a first come, first served basis and entire groups must be present to hold seats.

For a premium experience, the VIP Lounge is available for $2,000, accommodating up to 12 guests. This private lounge includes a private server, a shaded viewing area with large sectional seating, a fan and a TV. Each VIP Lounge package also provides a bottle of Casamigos with mixers and two buckets of Michelob Ultra. Only two VIP Lounge packages are available per match.

The VIP Pavilion Sofa offers seating for five guests at $750. This option includes a private server and one bucket of Michelob Ultra. There are two VIP Pavilion Sofa packages available per match.

Individual VIP Mezzanine seats are priced at $75 per person, offering elevated viewing with a private server. Complimentary Michelob Ultra is included with this package. There are 32 VIP Mezzanine seats available per match, with options to purchase individual seats or group seating.

Reserved High Top Tables cost $100 for two guests and are located under the pavilion. These tables include two barstools and provide space for additional friends to gather during the match. Sixteen Reserved High Top Tables are available per match.

Reserved Standard Courtyard Tables are available for $150, offering six reserved seats at each table. These tables are situated under the pavilion in the main dining courtyard. There are 10 Reserved Standard Courtyard Tables available per match.

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