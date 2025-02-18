‘You are lucky to get out’: Beach communities to resolve traffic patterns on Penman Road

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Three Duval County cities are asking for community feedback on changes to Penman Road after discourse on traffic issues throughout the community.

Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, and the City of Jacksonville want to completely change the way that traffic moves on Penman Rd. Changes to the road are part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s “Complete Streets” movement.

The upcoming project aims to add a total of 5 roundabouts to Penman Rd., as well as a long median, more turn lanes, and paths for street walkers and bikers.

Neptune Beach says that these streets need to be improved after a recent study states that a total of 307 crashes were reported on Penman Rd. alone between 2016 and 2021.

Early in 2024, Action News Jax reported on changes that were planned for the road, where even then they worried about the changes affecting commutes and getting back home.

“Pretty much all day you are lucky to get out of your driveway easily and that’s all day. If you live here, you know you must jam out in the road every chance you get,” said Neptune Beach resident Mitch Kaufmann.

Neptune Beach will be having a public meeting tonight to go over the upcoming project at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, as well as being mentioned at the City Council Workshop scheduled at 6 p.m.

