‘You can get a DUI on a bike:’ Police and lifeguards gearing up for a busy Jacksonville 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s a beach tradition in Jacksonville. No matter what day of the week the Fourth of July lands on, you can count on the streets being busy with bikers and the beaches being packed with people.

“July fourth is one of our busiest days,” Lt. Max Ervanian, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue said.

While it’s meant to be fun, it also increases the number of lifeguards on the beach and police officers on the streets. Safety is a top priority.

“People, they like to come out. They like to have fun,” Sgt. Toyna Tator, with Jacksonville Beach Police, said. “We’re all about that, but we want people to be safe, and sometimes they let that go out the window when they’re having fun.”

Sgt. Tator wants to remind people that you need to bike safely if they’re planning to head out to festivities on First Street.

“You can get a DUI on a bike,” Sgt. Tator said. “The biggest thing, again, is responsibility. Bicycles, oftentimes accidents, can be avoided if they remember that they gotta follow the traffic laws.”

Florida law treats biking under the influence the same as driving under the influence. In 2020, Jacksonville Beach Police made three DUI arrests between July 3 and 5th. In 2021, that number increased to seven, and last year, officers also made seven arrests.

“We just ask if you are gonna come out and drink, be responsible,” Sgt. Tator said. “Everybody, bring your patience.”

There is expected to be a lot of traffic and people. The Jacksonville Beach Pier parking lot will be closed. Other Jacksonville Beach road closures will be on an “as-needed” basis.

We’ve reached out to Neptune Beach police about road closures. We’re waiting to hear back.

