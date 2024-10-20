‘You just get the chills:’ Packed crowds for the first day of NAS JAX Airshow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NAS JAX airshow kicked off Saturday with screeching engines and daring displays of aviation acrobatics.

It was standing room only for the first day of the NAS JAX airshow, with parking lots on base filled to the brim.

Hundreds, both young and old, gathered outside and around the airfield to catch a glimpse of the legendary Blue Angles.

A young, but seasoned, airshow spectator Jerry Mitchell told Action News Jax that the Blue Angels are always his favorite act.

“Because they kept coming back,” said Mitchell.

For some like Toni Horton, who was visiting her friend in Jax, it was their first time seeing the Blues fly.

“It’s amazing! I mean I’ve been to the airshow in Ocean City, but it’s not the Blue Angels. And it’s just the sound and the noise and you just get the chills,” said Horton, whose home state is Maryland.

Earlier in the week, Action News Jax got the chance to go up with the Blues on a spinning ride through the clouds that broke the sound barrier and at times ripped as many as six G’s.

The pilot who brought Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan safely back to the ground, Lieutenant Connor O’Donnell, talked about what makes the Blue Angels’ daring display of military excellence such a unique experience.

“It’s kind of a unifying event to be able to watch something so amazing together with such a diverse community,” said O’Donnell.

And that sentiment seemed to ring true for many of those who came out Saturday.

“Family, friends, you know we all meet up out here every year and we just enjoy the show. The planes flying over fast, breaking sound barriers and everything,” said Jacksonville local Tony Bowens. “We love it.”

If you miss the show on Saturday, you’ll have another opportunity to catch the action on Sunday.

Entry is free and the gates open at 9:00 a.m..

The show kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and the Blues fly at 2:30 p.m.

