Young The Giant to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Young The Giant will perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 5 as part of the Victory Garden Tour. The concert features special guests Cold War Kids and Almost Monday.

The tour supports the band’s sixth full-length album, “Victory Garden.” The project was produced by Brendan O’Brien at Henson Studios in Hollywood. O’Brien has previously worked with artists including Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. The band developed the album’s material during writing retreats in Idyllwild and Joshua Tree.

The Southern California band has been active for 15 years and has achieved multi-platinum status. Their latest record is described as a cohesive experience that focuses on radical empathy and intuitive collective performances.

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Tickets for the performance went on sale Friday, March 27. Prices for the show range from $48.82 to $94.18. Fans can purchase tickets through the venue website, AXS or in person at the amphitheater box office.

Fans can avoid ticket fees by purchasing in person. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office accepts only credit and debit card payments.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on June 5. Doors at The Amp will open at 5:30 p.m.

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