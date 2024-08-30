‘You’re not welcome here:’ Equality groups plan to fight back after VISIT FLORIDA pulls LGBTQ+ tourism page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CEO of Florida’s lead tourism marketing agency is defending a decision to pull down an LGBTQ+ tourist information page from VISIT FLORIDA’s website.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ groups are organizing an effort to pushback.

Nadine Smith, CEO of Equality Florida, argued the removal sends a message loud and clear to the community.

“We don’t want you here. Get lost,” said Smith.

VISIT FLORIDA CEO Dana Young explained in a recent board meeting, that the taxpayer-funded organization’s marketing strategy, materials, and content, “Must align with the state”.

We reached out to VISIT FLORIDA asking what specific state policy prevents the agency from promoting Florida to the LGBTQ+ community.

Democratic State Representative Anna Eskamani, who penned a letter to VISIT FLORIDA Friday demanding the LGBTQ+ page be restored, argued there is no such policy.

“And if there was a policy like that I think you would also not only fall into discriminatory practices, but even some questions about the First Amendment,” said Eskamani.

Additionally, Eskamani argued the decision only stands to alienate an entire population of potential visitors.

“It’s a bad economic decision when it comes to just generating revenue for diverse visitors, but it’s also just plain discriminatory and it tells the community that you’re not welcome here,” said Eskamani.

Governor Ron DeSantis claimed earlier this week he wasn’t aware the page had been taken down until after the fact but defended the decision.

“We’re open to all, but we’re not going to be segregating people by these different characteristics. That’s not how we’ve done business,” said DeSantis.

While VISIT FLORIDA does receive state funding to the tune of $80 million this year alone, the agency receives even more from private sector partners in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Smith said she hopes those private funders speak up and pressure the agency to reverse course.

“I think the question is really clear. Do you stand on the values that Florida is open to all? And if you do, you can’t be silent in this moment,” said Smith.

Equality Florida has also launched a public pressure campaign it’s calling ‘Sunshine for All.’

The plan is to gather letters of opposition from everyday citizens that will be sent directly to VISIT FLORIDA.

