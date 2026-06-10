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Youth interested in law enforcement career can apply to attend Northeast Florida Camp Cadet for free

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Northeast Florida Camp Cadet
Northeast Florida Camp Cadet Northeast Florida Camp Cadet
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is one of several local law enforcement agencies offering a free camp.

It’s called the Northeast Florida Camp Cadet.

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It’s for kids ages 12 to 15 years old who are interested in a law enforcement or military career.

The camp is happening the week of June 28.

For more information on the camp, including how to apply, click here.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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