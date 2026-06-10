Youth interested in law enforcement career can apply to attend Northeast Florida Camp Cadet for free

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is one of several local law enforcement agencies offering a free camp.

It’s called the Northeast Florida Camp Cadet.

It’s for kids ages 12 to 15 years old who are interested in a law enforcement or military career.

The camp is happening the week of June 28.

For more information on the camp, including how to apply, click here.

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