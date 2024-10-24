Youth soccer stars shine at Sporting JAX high school media day

Jacksonville, Fla. — Some of the area’s most talented high school soccer players were in the spotlight this week.

Sporting JAX hosted its 2nd annual High School Media Day on Tuesday at the Winston Family YMCA in Riverside.

More than 100 student-athletes had a chance to practice their interviewing skills and engage with the media, telling personal stories that contributed to their success.

“Our second annual Media Day is more than a day of interviews – it’s a platform to elevate the stories and talents of the region’s brightest soccer stars and amplify the excitement surrounding soccer on the First Coast,” Mauricio Ruiz, Technical Director for Sporting JAX, said in a news release. “We are dedicated to showcasing the athletic abilities of our local student-athletes and providing vital tools and resources to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders and individuals.”

Sporting JAX also used the event to promote the recent launch of the Sporting JAX Foundation. It’s the club’s charitable arm dedicated to creating growth and development opportunities for young athletes in underserved communities.

Sporting JAX was created in 2020 in an effort to elevate Jacksonville’s soccer scene.

Fans and supporters can reserve season tickets by clicking here.

Sporting JAX High School Media Day Student athletes engage with the media (Credit: Sporting JAX)

