NAACP addresses school closures in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has released a statement regarding disparities in recent school closures here in Duval County.

The Jacksonville Branch NAACP, led by President Isiah Rumlin, released a statement on Wednesday regarding the situation.

The statement begins by discussing the current issues that Duval County Public Schools are being faced with that have led to schools closing, before calling to the Duval County School Board to address the matter.

The statement then reflects on students and staff, primarily within the African American community, who will be affected by closures. Regarding students, the statement states:

"These closures disrupt the learning environment, interrupt academic progress, and exacerbate existing educational inequalities which continue to widen the achievement gap. Students who already face barriers to academic success, such as lack of resources or access to support services, are further marginalized by the closure of their schools."

Regarding staff, the statement discusses how teachers and administrators have further and increased concerns regarding job stability and livelihood. The statement then addresses the community impact that could occur with these school closures, stating:

"When schools in these neighborhoods are disproportionately affected by closures, it not only hampers the educational opportunities of students but also undermines the sense of belonging and empowerment within these communities."

The statement requests that the Duval County School Board reconsider its decisions regarding school closures. It states how while decisions to close schools can be “undoubtedly difficult”, they should be implemented in a way that is “aware of the disparities” that exist in the education system. The statement closes with the following:

"By centering equity and fairness in the approach to school closures, we can work towards building a more inclusive and just educational system that uplifts all students, regardless of their background."

