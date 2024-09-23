DCPS could close six elementary schools next year, others removed from closure list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For months, Duval County School Board members discussed closing schools, but it became a reality for some parents who got this email from their school’s principal last week.

“You are probably already aware that our school district has been considering potential school closures and consolidations in response to multiple financial challenges,” the email said. “I’m writing today to inform you that the current version of the proposed plan includes the closure of our school at the conclusion of this school year.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was sent to staff and parents at Kings Trail, Annie R. Morgan, Don Brewer, Susie Tolbert, George Washington Carver, and Hidden Oaks elementary schools.

“This school has been a big part of the community since I’ve been a kid,” a father at Kings Trail Elementary said.

“This little school right here can teach you so much,” Matthew Francis, another father, said. Students at Kings Trail will go to Beauclerc Elementary next school year if the plan is approved.

Action News Jax reported originally more than 30 schools could’ve been on the chopping block as the district looked to overcome a $1.4 billion gap in its Master Facility Plan. Now there are 21 total schools in the recommended plan.

READ: New DCPS concept saves Atlantic Beach, Seabreeze Elementary from closure, others added

A district representative said the new plan closes the gap and costs $2.5 billion compared to the $3.9 billion projected in 2018 when voters approved the half-cent sales tax.

Board Member Dr. Kelly Coker voiced concerns with the process for selecting which schools could be closed. “I am struggling now with the fact we keep getting loud communities and suddenly a school drops off the list,” she said. “I need to know that this is equitably shared across all of our districts and truly makes sense regardless of that.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Four of the six elementary schools possibly closing next year are on the north and westside. During a board workshop last week, Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier said it comes down to population shifts and enrollment at schools.

According to the plan, the average cost per student overall in the district is about $8,400. But the cost per student in a school with less than 300 kids is about $11,000.

The Master Facility Plan revisions are to “reduce district operating overhead cost by decreasing the number of schools; and to wisely use the voter-approved half-penny facilities tax given the increases in costs and sharing requirements,” according to a district article.

The final recommendation will be presented to Community Review Groups Tuesday morning and the board will take action next week. A final vote will be made in November.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.