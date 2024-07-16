Yulee man arrested by FBI for alleged felony crimes during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The FBI has arrested a Yulee man for allegedly assaulting law enforcement, among other charges, relted to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

On July 15, 2024, Garth Nathaniel Walton, 32, was taken into custody and charged with felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He made his first appearance in the Middle District of Florida court.

In addition to the felony crimes, Walton is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses.

According to court documents released to the public, Walton was caught on body camera footage approaching a line of Washington D.C. officers. He grabbed a metal barricade and pushed it into police, retreated down the West Plaza stairs, and once again charged police using the barricade. It’s alleged that Walton also threw a white pole at officers.

Several still images from body cameras posted below show Walton pushing the barricades and holding the white pole.

Walton was identified as an FBI’s “Be on the Lookout (BOLO)” when Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an “emergency situation” on July 1, 2023.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said in the 42 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,470 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 530 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

Garth Walton was preliminarily identified by the FBI as "#152 - AFO."

