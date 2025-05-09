Yulee man killed in overnight collision with semi on SR 200

Yulee, FLA. — A 31-year-old man from Yulee died early Friday after being hit by a semi.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on State Road 200 and Tributary Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was standing in the westbound lanes of SR 200 when the semi hit him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Jacksonville, was not hurt.

The victim’s name was not released.

