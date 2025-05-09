Former Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal accused of sexual abuse reaches plea deal, avoids prison

Paul Dyal, a former Jacksonville pastor accused of sexual battery on a child, has pleaded guilty to a count of child abuse.

The State Attorney’s Office said Dyal, 81, entered the guilty plea late Thursday morning and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Action News Jax first told you in March 2022 when Dyal and two other men were arrested in connection with what police called decades of physical and sexual abuse at the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

Elisabeth D’Augerot was a member of the church and said she witnessed the abuse.

“It was absolutely insane,” said D’Augerot. “I had never seen anything like it in my life. What they would do to children. They would humiliate them in front of the whole school especially during opening chapel.”

Other conditions of Dyal’s sentence include a year in jail, which he has already has served, no contact with the victim or her family, and no unsupervised contact with minors, the SAO said.

The case was resolved in this manner because the victim did not want to take part in further court proceedings, the SAO said.

“The victim asked the SAO to resolve this case in a manner that would no longer require her participation. In accordance with her wishes, the SAO has reached a negotiated disposition,” according to an SAO memorandum.

“In the end, I overcame. I have people who love me, a husband who protects me, family and friends who support my heart in ways I never imagined. I’ve healed so much, and every day I get stronger because of moments like now,” the victim wrote in her impact statement.

After seeing what other children went through, D’Augerot said she understands why the victim asked prosecutors to resolve this case. But she believes Dyal should have received a harsher punishment.

“People like that, they should have the death penalty, I think, because they have absolutely ruined someone’s life,” said D’Augerot.

The two other suspects in the abuse at the church were tried separately from Dyal.

The case of Jerome Teschendorf, 71, is still moving through the court system and has a hearing on a motion scheduled for May 19.

Vernon Williamson, 88, was sentenced to life in prison in April 2024.

