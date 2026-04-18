Zoika’s Dance to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Zoika’s Dance will present The Wizard of Oz with performances scheduled in St. Augustine at Lewis Auditorium this spring.

The production will feature more than 75 local young dancers performing a reimagined version of the classic story using a mix of ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, acro, and modern dance.

Performances are set for Saturday, May 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St.

The production will include St. Augustine native Sophia Budd as Dorothy Gale.

“Watching the dancers embrace their roles on stage brings back a nostalgic sense of wonder,” explained director Zoika Garcia. “Audience members will be transported right into Emerald City, where Dorothy and her friends will teach us that true friendship and teamwork help overcome any obstacle life may present.”

Additional cast members include Jenne Vermes and Alex Rubio of Noise Complaint Tap Dance Theatre as the Tin Man and the Lion, respectively, Jose Fuentes as the Scarecrow, Katherine DeAcutis as the Wicked Witch of the West, Emmaline Young as Glinda, and David Buchman as the Wizard. Sean Mansfield and Christie Woodson will also appear as Uncle Henry and Aunt Em.

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