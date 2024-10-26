ZZ Top at the St. Augustine Amphitheater

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheater recently confirmed that ZZ Top will be featured on March 14, 2025.

ZZ Top, a band with rock and blues at its core, has been touring and recording music for almost half a decade. The band’s lineup, consisting of original members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard as well as bass guitarist Elwood Francis, will be touring across the county.

Hit singles from the band include “La Grange”, “Legs”, and “Sharped Dressed Man”.

Tickets started going on sale Friday, October 25. Click HERE to learn more.

