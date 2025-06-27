Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Port St. Lucie and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Port St. Lucie metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 15,711 speakers (0.24% of population)

#9. Hebrew

- 18,522 speakers (0.28% of population)

#8. Arabic

- 19,746 speakers (0.3% of population)

#7. Italian

- 20,994 speakers (0.32% of population)

#6. Chinese

- 25,608 speakers (0.39% of population)

#5. Russian

- 30,385 speakers (0.46% of population)

#4. French

- 50,011 speakers (0.76% of population)

#3. Portuguese

- 81,457 speakers (1.24% of population)

#2. Haitian

- 316,877 speakers (4.83% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 2,583,314 speakers (39.34% of population)