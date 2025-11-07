The most expensive neighborhoods in The Villages

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the The Villages metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Marsh Bend (Wildwood, FL)

Median sale price

: $520,000 |

Median days on market: 37 days

: 37 days

2466 Soper St, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,148

5446 Alfredson Ter, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $634,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,918

#2. Village of Hemingway (The Villages, FL)

Median sale price

: $420,750 |

Median days on market: 87 days

: 87 days

2516 Banning Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $314,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,156

2725 Halsey Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927

2739 Midland Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $514,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927

971 Margaux Trl, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $293,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,156

#3. Village of Sabal Chase East (The Villages, FL)

Median sale price

: $380,000 |

Median days on market: 99 days

: 99 days

1722 Bugle Ter, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,667

1797 Pamplico Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887

1798 Longwood Ct, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,138

879 Astor Way, The Villages, FL 32162

- List price: $409,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,861

#4. Monarch Grove (Wildwood, FL)

Median sale price

: $364,500 |

Median days on market: 40 days

: 40 days

5729 Hickey Way, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,932

6052 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $319,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,227

#5. DeSoto (Wildwood, FL)

Median sale price

: $362,500 |

Median days on market: 134 days

: 134 days

2378 Hill St, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,159

2467 Rogers Rd, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $414,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647

5719 Spartina Ter, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $288,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,258

6094 Delphina Loop, The Villages, FL 32163

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,601

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.