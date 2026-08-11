Sections
WATCH
79
°
WATCH
News
Stream Now
First Alert Weather
Election 2026
Action Sports Jax
Investigates
Family Focus
Florida Lottery
Contests
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Advertise With Us
(Opens in new window)
News
Vote In Our Poll
Photo Galleries
Election 2026
This Week in the 904
Action Button Links
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Clark Howard
Stream Now
Watch Live: Action News Jax NOW
Action Sports Jax 24/7
Action News Jax 24/7 News
Weather 24/7 Stream
Social Media
What's on CBS47 & FOX30
Law & Crime
Gusto TV
First Alert Weather
Hurricane Center
Interactive Radar
Color Vision Deficiency Radar
Talking the Tropics
First Alert Doppler HD
Allergy Tracker
(Opens in new window)
Dog Walk Forecast
First Alert Neighborhood Weather Stations
Hour by Hour
Sunrise & Sunset Shots
7-Day Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Buresh Blog
First Alert Wx App
(Opens in new window)
Sky Cams
Investigates
Priced Out Of Jax
Restaurant Report
Send Ben
Action Sports Jax
Family Focus
Tenikka's Books for Kids
Community Calendar
Partners
Nimnicht Outdoor Adventure Forecast
Forever Family
Steals and Deals
First Alert Traffic
Gas Prices
(Opens in new window)
FlightAware
(Opens in new window)
Telemundo Jacksonville
Advertise With Us
About Us
Contests
Action News Jax Team
Contact Us
MeTV on MyTVJax
(Opens in new window)
Jobs at Cox Media Group
(Opens in new window)
Submit Events
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
About WJAX
More
Around Town
Action News Jax Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Nation and World
Trump told Ukraine it had no cards. Then Kyiv took the war to Russia
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Luxon survives another leadership vote months before New Zealand's election
Tropical storm hits Tokyo area, leaving thousands without power before moving west
Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel, and other developments in the Mideast
Nation
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Severe weather knocks out power in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as 'ring of fire' strikes Midwest
Britain's Andy Green sets another speed record, this time in a hydrogen-powered car
3 states are set to hold executions on the same day, a first in the US since 2010
World
Trump told Ukraine it had no cards. Then Kyiv took the war to Russia
Luxon survives another leadership vote months before New Zealand's election
Tropical storm hits Tokyo area, leaving thousands without power before moving west
Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel, and other developments in the Mideast
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Latest Videos
Video
Jogger fights off alleged attacker in Middleburg
Leaders gather to discuss solutions for Peppertree Village residents who could be displaced soon
Jacksonville has put a new focus on homelessness in recent years, but is it paying off?
Duval County earned an A, but many middle school students are still struggling
UNF students heading to Spain to watch August 12 eclipse
Resident reacts after health department issues Ft. George Inlet red tide warning
Jax City Council digs into noise ordinance, considering expanded hours or exemptions
Parent concerned about A/C issues in special needs classroom at Loretto Elementary
13 alleged Jacksonville gang members named in federal 16 count indictment
Latest Trending
Flesh-eating bacteria kill at least 7 in Florida, Louisiana
‘The Office’ star Lucy Davis says she has incurable breast cancer
Marston Hefner, son of late Playboy magazine founder, welcomes second child
Venomous snake found in high school football player’s helmet during practice
France bans unsolicited telemarketing calls
Entertainment News
Sir Rod Stewart calls off remaining tour dates after coronary stent procedure
Ultrarare Nintendo Mario game cartridges discovered in Wisconsin
John Gotti’s grandson kept trying to delay prison to donate kidney to mother. A judge said enough.
Tiffany Haddish avoids more jail time by pleading guilty to a drunken driving charge in Georgia
‘The Office’ star Lucy Davis says she has incurable breast cancer
YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel announces debut album with Mr. Aron, 'I'm So Happy'
Hot Topics
Trump told Ukraine it had no cards. Then Kyiv took the war to Russia
Early takeaways: Some seasoned candidates and a famous name advance in Tuesday's primaries
Luxon survives another leadership vote months before New Zealand's election
Tropical storm hits Tokyo area, leaving thousands without power before moving west
Iranian-backed Houthis kill 6 in attack on vessel, and other developments in the Mideast
Wildfire in western Canada that has forced 20,000 to flee grew overnight
Latest Videos
Video
Jogger fights off alleged attacker in Middleburg
Leaders gather to discuss solutions for Peppertree Village residents who could be displaced soon
Jacksonville has put a new focus on homelessness in recent years, but is it paying off?
Duval County earned an A, but many middle school students are still struggling
UNF students heading to Spain to watch August 12 eclipse
Resident reacts after health department issues Ft. George Inlet red tide warning
Jax City Council digs into noise ordinance, considering expanded hours or exemptions
Parent concerned about A/C issues in special needs classroom at Loretto Elementary
13 alleged Jacksonville gang members named in federal 16 count indictment
Latest Photo Galleries
20 things you didn't know about Buc-ee's
Photos: Action News Jax anchors and reporters' throwback back to school pictures
Photos: Perez Hilton through the years
Photos: Largest Mega Millions jackpots
Photos: Sen. Lindsey Graham funeral
Photos: Carly Simon through the years