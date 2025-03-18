2025 NBA Draft scouting report: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Summary: Explosive, high-motor wing with elite athleticism and knockdown spot-up shooting, but his shot creation will dictate his ceiling.

Comparisons: Victor Oladipo, Ben Mathurin, Christian Braun

Strengths

Athleticism: Explosive leaper who's also speedy, whether it's blowing by his defender, jumping passing lanes to spark transition chances, or coming out of nowhere for violent blocks. Edgecombe could end up as one of the NBA's best shot-blockers from the guard position due to his springy legs combined with his effort.

Spot-up shooting: Edgecombe made only 34.5% of his 3s as a Baylor freshman, but according to Synergy data he shot 42.8% on 208 attempts his final two years in high school. And with his smooth form, confidence, and overall touch from the floor it seems like a fair bet he'll tip the scales over 40% again. Plus at Baylor it's not as if all of his shots are standstill opportunities; he's shown the ability to hit movement 3s coming off screens, shooting off-balanced, and under pressure.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Role-player skills: Edgecombe's shooting forces defenses to respect him, opening driving lanes for him to slash to the basket. He is also an active cutter and loves crashing the boards. There have been occasions in which he's even been used as a screener. He's also not a shooter with tunnel vision since he willingly and quickly swings the ball when it makes sense to do, and on his drives he can make basic kick-outs and lobs.

Fearlessness: Edgecombe will drive into traffic and absorb contact with physicality, toughness and a desire to score. If his scoring ends up clicking, he'll end up being a foul magnet. Even in college, he had five games with at least 10 free throws. And from the perimeter, he similarly will rise and fire with confidence in end-of-clock and clutch situations.

On-ball defense: Feisty on-ball defender who moves well laterally and has the ability to switch screens. Though at his size he's struggled against some larger wings, he should become far more versatile as he gets stronger.

Concerns

Shot creation: He's a functional ball-handler, but not someone who breaks down defenders or uses advanced moves to get off his shot. When he tries, he'll get out of control, tripping over his feet or fumbling the ball. On drives to the basket, he takes off from way too far, in part because he's overly reliant on athleticism rather than having the skilled handle and footwork to get to the rim. On the season, he hit only 43.2% of his layups in the half-court, per Synergy. And by driving without a plan, he too often ends up making careless or inaccurate passes.

Pull-up shooting: His shot goes from looking fluid off the catch to rigid off the dribble, and the results are equally worrisome. He made only 26.1% of his dribble jumper attempts at Baylor, which is consistent with his production over his final two high school years.

Defensive consistency: If his on-ball scoring ability doesn't develop, then he's going to need to improve even more on defense to be a lockdown guy against guards, and a reliable off-ball defender. As it stands, he occasionally falls asleep away from the ball and isn't exactly a long-armed player either, with a wingspan roughly equal to his height.