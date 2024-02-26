Baseball's pants controversy, Bellinger sticks with Cubs & spring training visits to the Dodgers, Orioles, Phillies, Yankees & more

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

After three weeks off since their last podcast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back with the latest episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, now on the Yahoo Sports network. So many exciting baseball things have happened in the last few weeks as spring training gets off the ground, and of course we have nowhere else to start but the pants.

Yes, we need to lead off the show with the ongoing controversy around the new uniforms supplied to the MLB players by Nike and Fanatics. Players hate how they feel around their rear-ends, the lettering looks cheap and weird, and they may be see-through in the groin area. It's a real perfect storm of where baseball silly meets baseball business in the weirdest way possible.

In transaction news, the Chicago Cubs signed OF Cody Bellinger this Saturday to a reported 3-year, $80 million dollar contract with opt-out clauses after each year. The guys explain what this means for Bellinger, the Cubs and for super-agent Scott Boras.

In the second half of the show, Jake & Jordan discuss their myriad spring training visits from the past week, including stops at the Phillies, Orioles, Dodgers, Yankees, Red Sox, Twins, Braves & more. What's the deal with Bryce Harper wanting a contract extension? Is the circus around Shohei Ohtani's move to the Dodgers upstaging their other stars? How about Rafael Devers calling out the front office for Boston's lack of pitching depth?

Wrapping up the show, the guys discuss two upcoming musical tour dates for former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright & Jake has an update on the scoop that former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Carlos Gomez is training for the 2024 Olympics in cycling.

