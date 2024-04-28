Chiefs move ahead of 49ers as Super Bowl LIX favorites following 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to do what no NFL team has ever done.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions moved from +650 to +550 at BetMGM to win Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The Chiefs entered the day after the 2024 NFL Draft as the No. 2 favorite to the San Francisco 49ers at +600. Now the Chiefs are ahead of the 49ers.

The 49ers’ odds didn’t budge on Sunday and the Chiefs’ move to the top of the board is the first big shift after the draft. BetMGM said Friday that Thursday night’s first round didn’t move the odds at all.

The Chiefs moved up four spots from No. 32 to No. 28 on Thursday night to pick Texas WR Xavier Worthy. The junior set the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time and added some needed deep speed to a Chiefs receiving corps that struggled at times in 2023.

The 49ers also drafted a receiver in the first round. San Francisco turned some heads with their selection of Florida’s Ricky Pearsall at No. 31. 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is entering the final year of his contract in 2024.

Later in the draft, the Chiefs added BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia in the second round and TCU TE Jared Wiley in the fourth round. Suimataia could start as the Chiefs' left tackle in Week 1 and Wiley is an intriguing prospect to take over as the Chiefs' top tight end after Travis Kelce's career is over.

in Kansas’ Dominick Puni and also picked Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo in the fourth round.

The Ravens remain the No. 3 Super Bowl favorite behind the Chiefs and 49ers at +900. Kansas City is +300 to win the AFC for the fifth time in the last seven seasons, while the Ravens are at +450 to win the conference. In the NFC, San Francisco is +240 to make the Super Bowl again ahead of the Detroit Lions at +500. The Lions are the No. 4 Super Bowl favorite at +1200.

Super Bowl LIX favorites

Kansas City Chiefs (+550)

San Francisco 49ers (+600)

Baltimore Ravens (+900)

Detroit Lions (+1200)

Buffalo Bills (+1400)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

Houston Texans (+1400)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1600)

Dallas Cowboys (+1800)

Green Bay Packers (+2000)

Miami Dolphins (+2500)

New York Jets (+2500)