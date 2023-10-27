Maine shooting live coverage: Report of possible suicide note as manhunt continues for suspect Robert Card

A massive manhunt continued Friday for a man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

A shelter-in-place order remained in place for residents of Lewiston and surrounding areas as authorities searched for the gunman.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist who had recently been committed to a mental health facility.

Follow along below for the latest.

Cover image: (Steven Senne/AP)