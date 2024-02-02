NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.

The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.

Western Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

All-Star selection: 4th

Statistics: 28.3 PTS (50/39/88), 4.9 RBS, 7.3 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.7 TOS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

All-Star selection: 10th

Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/41/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star selection: 9th

Statistics: 27.5 PTS (46/31/93), 4.3 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.8 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 3 TOS

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 25.5 PTS (46/39/84), 5.2 RBS, 5.2 ASTS, 1.2 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 3.4 TOS

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star selection: 9th

Statistics: 23 PTS (46/41/91), 5.5 RBS, 3.5 ASTS, 1.6 STLS, 0.4 BLKS, 2.1 TOS

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star Selection: 6th

Statistics: 23.9 PTS (53/44/88), 6.3 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.7 STLS, 0.9 BLKS, 1.5 TOS

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star selection: 4th

Statistics: 22.7 PTS (52/44/87), 8.7 RBS, 3.1 ASTS, 0.7 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.9 TOS

Starters (previously announced)

Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

All-Star selection: 3rd

Statistics: 20.6 PTS (50/9/78 shooting percentages), 10.6 RBS, 4.2 ASTS, 1 STLS, 1 BLKS, 2.4 TOS

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 23 PTS (45/36/70), 7 RBS, 5 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 3.1 TOS

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

All-Star selection: 3rd

Statistics: 22.6 PTS (49/35/73), 5.4 RBS, 3.7 ASTS, 1.1 STLS, 0.6 BLKS, 2.4 TOS

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 26.8 PTS (48/42/84), 3.8 RBS, 6.5 ASTS, 0.9 STLS, 0.2 BLKS, 2.3 TOS

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star selection: 1st

Statistics: 25.7 PTS (45/37/86), 3.6 RBS, 6.6 ASTS, 1 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 1.6 TOS

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-Star selection: 5th

Statistics: 28.2 PTS (47/35/86), 5.5 RBS, 6.4 ASTS, 1.9 STLS, 0.5 BLKS, 2.8 TOS

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

All Star-selection: 3rd

Statistics: 24 PTS (47/31/78), 9.2 RBS, 5 ASTS, 0.5 STLS, 0.3 BLKS, 3.5 TOS

Starters (previously announced)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Halliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

This is a breaking story that will be updated.