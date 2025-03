Chase Young has failed to live up to the expectations that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.

But Saints like what they've seen enough to bet on his upside. Per NFL Network, New Orleans is re-signing Young to a three-year contract worth $51 million that could escalate to $57 million.

Young gets the long-term deal after playing on a 1-year $13 million contract for the Saints in 2024.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.