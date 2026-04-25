Shooting at Chicago hospital leads to lockdown

CHICAGO — A shooting at a hospital in Chicago has led to its campus being placed on lockdown.

The Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital campus said Saturday that patients and staff at the health facility were safe and that by midafternoon there was no active threat.

The shooting occurred at around 11 a.m. Local news reports said two police officers were injured. The Chicago Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for further information.

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