Man shot in leg on Edgewood Avenue South, 4 people detained, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

Police received calls about shots fired in the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue South around 3:15 a.m.

About an hour and a half later, JSO said a man who had been shot in the leg walked into a local hospital. Police said the man’s injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The man told police he was hanging out when an “unknown individual” shot at him and then left “in a dark sedan.”

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Four people were detained and are being questioned by detectives about their potential involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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