Bridger Aerospace ‘Super Scoopers’ join fight against Putnam County Railroad Fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, two Bridger Aerospace “Super Scoopers,” stationed in St. Augustine, are helping battle a wildfire in Florida, targeting the Railroad Fire burning in Putnam County.

The Montana-based company deployed the aircraft, which are designed to scoop water from nearby sources and drop it over active flames.

The planes used in operations are Canadian-built, and the crews include Canadian pilots and mechanics working alongside U.S. teams.

Bridger Aerospace operates nationwide, sending its aircraft wherever the U.S. Forest Service determines they are needed most.

First Officer Michael Kinsey said crews have been working the railroad fire for four days, supporting firefighters on the ground with repeated water drops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“At the end of the day, after a full eight hours of flying, it leaves you with a feeling of accomplishment,” Kinsey said. “Biggest thing is we’re helping communities, we’re helping on the ground. Our thing is we’re supporting the firefighters on the ground.”

Crews remain on standby to deploy anywhere in the country at a moment’s notice as wildfire threats continue to grow.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.