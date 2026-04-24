Tornado barrels through Oklahoma, damaging homes and shutting down roads

ENID, Okla. — A powerful tornado in Oklahoma on Thursday ripped roofs off buildings, knocked down power poles and sent emergency crews rushing into a rural community near Vance Air Force Base, officials said.

The confirmed tornado moved across parts of Enid, a city of about 50,000 people near the state's northern border, according to the National Weather Service. Video posted online show a rapidly rotating column of air touching down along with totaled homes.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities and only minor injuries hours after the tornado passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were going door-to-door in some neighborhoods to check on residents.

The Vance Air Force Base was impacted by the tornado, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear. The base said in a social media post that officials “are currently conducting accountability procedures to ensure all personnel are safe and accounted for.”

“Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt posted on social media.

Enid Police Department spokesperson Cass Rains said there had been early reports of people trapped in homes and extensive damage. Garfield County includes Vance Air Force Base, which is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

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