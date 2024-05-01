Tyler Black's dad does play-by-play during his second career MLB hit: 'There's a base hit for my boy'

The Milwaukee Brewers' 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night featured a benches-clearing brawl that saw punches being thrown and players ejected.

It also featured a wholesome moment, too.

Tyler Black, the 42nd-ranked prospect in MLB, was called up by the Brewers ahead of Tuesday's game. He didn't start against the Rays, but quickly entered the game after catcher Gary Sánchez injured his hamstring in the first inning.

In his first at-bat, Black ripped a double. His second plate appearance would come in the bottom of the fifth inning with Milwaukee holding a 6-1 lead and turn into a memorable moment for the Black family.

Bally Sports Wisconsin's Sophia Minnaert was interviewing Black's father, Canadian broadcaster Rod Black while the Brewers were at-bat. When his son came to the plate, Rod Black took over to do play-by-play. It just so happened he got to call his son's second career hit in the big leagues.

It doesn't get better than this!



Tyler Black's dad calls his son's hit in his major league debut.@SophiaMinnaert | #ThisIsMyCrew | #MLB pic.twitter.com/0PD09H70M8 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 1, 2024

That "Happy Birthday, Nancy" shoutout from Rod Black? That was for his wife and Tyler's mom. Decent day at the ballpark for the Blacks.

Rod Black has covered many sports including the Olympics and the Canadian Football League in his career. He also called Toronto Blue Jays games for over a decade. The family had been on a trip to Cancun, Mexico this week and took the first flight they could to Milwaukee after Tyler got the call up.

After the game, Minnaert showed Tyler Black his dad's call.

A cool moment Tuesday night was Tyler Black’s father, Canadian sportscaster Rod Black, calling play-by-play of his son’s second big league hit. @SophiaMinnaert showed the clip to Tyler after the game. pic.twitter.com/9xncwzNMsc — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 1, 2024

"I’m really lucky they were here," Black said afterward.