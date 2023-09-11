New alternative to the SAT & ACT available to Florida students, but content generating controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida high school students applying for colleges and universities in the state now have a new standardized testing option in addition to the ACT and the SAT.

But the Classic Learning Test, or CLT, has drawn some controversy due to its content.

The Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida recently approved a measure requiring state colleges and universities to accept test scores from the CLT for student admissions.

Only one member, Amanda Phalin, voted no.

She cited concerns the CLT, which began in 2015, does not have a proven track record.

“The Classical Learning Test, may actually be a viable alternative to the SAT or ACT in demonstrating college preparedness, but analysis of the data provided by CLT does not currently provide robust evidence demonstrating that this is the case,” Phalin said.

Others, like State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), who was one of only three Florida lawmakers to vote no on the bill authorizing the use of the CLT, have argued the test’s emphasis on Western culture and religion could give some students advantages over others.

“It’s politically motivated to insert religion into our public institutions. As a firm believer for the separation of church and state, I don’t think it’s appropriate for a religious test to be used when it comes to our public universities,” Eskamani said.

But Taryn Boyes, Director of Marketing for the CLT, argued the test includes a diverse mix of reading selections.

“Students will be reading authors that are both atheist and religious. They’ll be reading Karl Marx as well as Adam Smith,” Boyes said.

She also emphasized the test is based on reading comprehension of the texts and students don’t need prior knowledge of the content to succeed.

“Many students will find they do better on this exam, that it provides a much more accurate reflection of what they want to show colleges. So, they can go to our website, CLTexam.com. They sign up to take a test at home, online. It’s a short two-hour exam,” Boyes said. “So, there’s really not much to lose. Try it out and see if it fits you better and it can help thousands of students that it already has helped achieve their college goals.”

As far as the question of whether the test has a proven track record goes, CLT published a recent report disputing claims the test doesn’t meet the rigorous standards of the ACT and SAT.

