Yellow paint removal to begin Monday night on Interstate 95, FDOT cautions for slowdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said it will begin an aggressive wire brush treatment and cleanup to I-95 between the Acosta Bridge and County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

Action News Jax first told you about the mysterious yellow line on I-95 and how the paint was a mistake. The bright yellow line runs from the San Marco area to CR 210 in St. Johns County, which is about a 20-mile stretch of road. FDOT said the paint isn’t standard issue, so it’s unclear who spilled it.

The wire brush operation will take place during the overnight hours on Monday, Sept. 11. It will attempt to begin dislodging and removing the yellow paint along the corridor.

Crews are expected to begin around 11 p.m. and will use a street sweeper and a construction truck for safety.

“The street sweeper will follow the path of the yellow paint spill on southbound I-95 in order to dislodge and remove portions of the yellow paint along the corridor,” FDOT said in a written statement. “Motorists are encouraged to use caution when approaching the operation, safely pass the operation and continue their journey.”

FDOT also said that the wire brush operation is not expected to completely remove the paint from the roadway. Plans are still being worked on for a full and complete cleanup while not causing damage to the highway.

“Drivers with vehicles equipped with lane departure detection, blind spot assist, smart cruise control or other features should follow manufacturer guidance and never rely solely on these features for safe driving,” FDOT said about driving safety. “Drivers should always drive with care on the roadway, be aware of traffic shifts and unforeseen circumstances, follow the posted speed limit and be aware of other vehicles on the roadway.”

