Mysterious yellow line on I-95 is paint mistake, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A paint mistake on I-95 could present a potential danger for local drivers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Florida Department of Transportation said it’s working to fix the paint spill, which left a long yellow line along I-95.

The bright yellow line runs from Atlantic Boulevard to County Road 210 in St. Johns County, which is about a 20 mile stretch of road. FDOT said the paint isn’t standard issue, so it’s unclear who spilled it.

FDOT said maintenance crews are working to get it fixed this week.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Jim ‘The Shark’ Dreyer fails in attempt to swim across Lake Michigan for 2nd time

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.