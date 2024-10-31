Woman who works at St. Johns County behavioral center accused of sex crimes with minor

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Elizabeth Blanchard, 34, used to work at EPIC Behavioral Healthcare, but is now at the St. Johns County jail.

Jacksonville deputies arrested Blanchard last Friday on out of county warrants from St. Johns County.

Among the nine felony charges, she is accused of sexual assault by an authority figure against a minor and for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez spoke with an employee off camera who said Blanchard was difficult to work with, and had to move facilities at least once, including one right across the street from the jail.

“That’s ridiculous,” a client’s grandparent said. “In this kind of environment, I don’t know how they can let that happen.”

The grandparent of an EPIC client wanted to remain anonymous to protect his grandson. He said he’s shocked to hear about the felony charges.

EPIC is a center to help people with mental health and substance abuse.

“The kids go in a room by themselves with different people and you don’t know what happens because we’re not allowed to go in there,” the grandparent said.

Action News Jax obtained an internal email the company shared with its employees – which included information that was not shared with the public.

In it, company leaders said Blanchard had been fired before the charges for “walking off campus with a minor client.”

They said a week later, a parent accused Blanchard of having an inappropriate relationship with a client.

EPIC’s CEO Nangela Pulsfus sent an emailed statement to Action News Jax saying, “We are shocked and dismayed by the actions of our former employee. The behavior in question goes against the values and standards of our company, and we do not tolerate such misconduct in any form.”

In the internal email, the company said it plans to add about a dozen more cameras, more training, and will continue background screenings.

As for the grandparent we talked to, he said, his grandson is forced to go here for bringing a vape pen to school. And he has no choice but to keep going.

“It’s sad, the grandparent said. “The court makes you come here. You don’t have a choice. So, what do you do, you’re between a rock and a hard place, really.”

EPIC said they are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation.

Blanchard is in jail with a $267,000 bond.

Her next court date with Duval County is set for November 7th. We are still waiting on the St. Johns County court records.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.