October St. Johns County Parks & Rec Programs

October SJC Parks & Rec Programs

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation has something for everyone to enjoy in October! Whether you’re looking to get active, celebrate with family, or try something new. Some events require registration, so be sure to check out the details and sign up here or call their office at (904) 209-0373 for more information. To learn more about SJC Parks & Recreation visit their website here.

2024 Pink Ribbon Walk: October 12, 8 a.m.

Indoor Volleyball: October 15 – January 16 (every Tuesday and Thursday), 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Parents’ Night Out: Monster Mash: October 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Hastings Community Trunk-or-Treat & Movie in the Park: October 26, 5 – 9 p.m.

Veterans Paddleboarding: October 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Veterans Kayaking: October 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Veterans Archery: October 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Beginner Birding Apps: October 17, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Paddleboard Fishing: October 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Geocaching 101: October 19, 10 a.m. – noon

Hiking Season Kickoff: October 23, 10 – 11 a.m.

Sole Striders: Every Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

