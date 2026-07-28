California lifeguard is hailed as a hero after rescuing a boy from pounding surf

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A lifeguard who dove into massive waves to save a boy in a dramatic rescue off the California coast has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who said Tuesday that he would invite him to the White House.

The lifeguard, who hasn't been identified, is being hailed as a hero after he risked his life last weekend to save the boy, who was being pulled into the ocean by huge waves that suddenly came ashore at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) down the coast from San Francisco.

“We’re going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!” Trump wrote on social media.

A witness, Scott Vander Dussen, captured video of the rescue.

"The waves, I wouldn't say they were tranquil, but they were what you'd expect, a normal cadence and intensity," Vander Dussen told KNTV-TV. "And then that just changed in a heartbeat. It caught a lot of people off guard. Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time. I'm glad it ended the way it did."

In the video, the lifeguard can be seen rushing into the water after seeing the boy struggle. After reaching the boy, the young lifeguard dove into a coming wave while holding tight to the boy, who was going limp.

The lifeguard was struggling to bring the boy ashore, and several adults jumped into the water to help but then retreated after being knocked back by waves.

Eventually, the lifeguard and one of his colleagues managed to get the boy safely out of the water.

Vander Dussen said in a social media post that paramedics evaluated the boy before releasing him to his parents.

The names and ages of the lifeguard and boy haven't been released. California State Parks, which employs the lifeguards at that beach, didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday seeking further information.

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