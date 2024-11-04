Election 2024: How to stay informed about the General Election with Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax will have LIVE results for the 2024 General Election.

We’ve composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of Election 2024. We want you to know we’ve got you covered as we follow the results.

TV & Streaming:

Watch CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax beginning at 5 p.m. for an evening newscast of election updates. We’ll also have an Election Night special at 7 p.m., an Election Night special on the Action News Jax NOW stream from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and complete coverage of results on FOX30 at 10 and on CBS47 at 11

Throughout the night, Action News Jax will give a status update on results, and provide exclusive interviews with our political experts

Our Action News Jax app is free on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV/Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and Google TV

Watch our newscasts and news conferences from local, state and national officials LIVE

Watch on-demand videos about Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia races

Online:

ActionNewsJax.com:

Bookmark our Election 2024 page to get local updates

to get local updates Watch our newscasts live by clicking here

Watch on-demand videos about election results in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

about election results in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia Stay on top of results for races in your county when you read our County by County section

Action News Jax Mobile News app:

Free in the app store. You can also download it by clicking on this link

Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Watch our newscasts stream live

Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during the election

Get real-time alerts sent to your phone or tablet alerting you to winners in local, state and national races

Social Media:

YouTube:

[ Click here to subscribe to the Action News Jax YouTube Channel ]

Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during election

Facebook:

[ Click here to like us on Facebook ]

The latest information posted to our Facebook page

Connect with your neighbors to share information about election results

Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online

Instagram:

[ Click here to follow us on Instagram ]

Stay informed about any programming changes made to CBS47/FOX30 Action News Jax on television or online

See what is happening around Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during the 2024 election

Share your pictures and videos with Action News Jax to show the story of how Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia reacted during the 2024 election

Radio:

Jacksonville:

News 104.5 WOKV:

Listen for the latest reports from our reporters as they cover the 2024 election in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau & Baker counties:

Listen for news and weather updates on:

WOKV-HD2 | HOT 99.5

WAPE-FM | 95.1 WAPE

WXXJ-FM | X106.5

WJGL-HD2 | Power 106.1

WJGL-FM | 96.9 The Eagle

WEZI-FM | Easy 102.9

WOKV-AM | ESPN 690 AM

Please email web@actionnewsjax.com if you have any questions about how to watch.





Cox Media Group