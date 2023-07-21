St. Augustine man pleads guilty to felony charges for January 6 involvement

WASHINGTON, Md — A St. Augustine man pleaded guilty to one felony and six misdemeanors related to his actions during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” said the Department of Justice in a news release.

Anthony Sargent, 47, appeared in court Friday, July 21 in the District of Columbia to plead guilty to the felony charge of civil disorder.

In addition, Sargent pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of destruction of property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a limited building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to court documents, several videos depict Sargent attempting to break into an entrance on the north side of the Capitol building on January 6. Sargent is actually seen pushing the crowd toward the entrance.

Sargent is next seen exiting the north entrance of the Capitol building through a cloud of white smoke. After the smoke dissipates, court documents say that Sargent can be seen waving the crowd back toward the north entrance of the Capitol.

Sargent is then seen re-exiting the north entrance after a chemical irritant is sprayed. Additional video footage then shows Sargent twice throwing rocks toward the inner doors of the north entrance.

The Department of Justice states that later that day, in the same area, a law enforcement officer entered the crowd to attempt to detain a rioter who assaulted another officer. As the officer moved towards the rioter, Sargent physically separated a law enforcement officer from the rioter and prevented the officer from arresting the rioter.

Sargent was arrested on September 21, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 28, of this year, and faces a maximum of up to five years in prison.

In the 30 months since January 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

