NHL free agency opens with Stuart Skinner heading to Winnipeg as goalie carousel starts spinning

Stuart Skinner is heading to Winnipeg as the carousel of goaltenders moving around the NHL picked up steam Wednesday with the start of free agency.

Skinner agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $7.5 million with the Jets, who have been listening to trade offers for three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. Skinner helped Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and '25 before losing to Florida each time, and spent the end of last season in Pittsburgh.

The goalie who beat Skinner and the Oilers, Sergei Bobrovsky, is arguably the top free agent on the market, regardless of position. The Panthers earlier this week traded for goalies Jacob Markstrom and Akira Schmid to solve their needs in the crease coming off missing the playoffs.

They also signed rugged defenseman Radko Gudas, who just turned 36, to a six-year deal worth $1.5 million annually for a total of $9 million. The 36-year-old Gudas played in Florida for three seasons from 2020-23 and spent last season with Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Kings landed forwards Erik Haula (Nashville) and Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota). Haula agreed to a two-year, $7.2 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Zuccarello’s contract is worth $1 million in base salary plus bonuses, according to another person with knowledge of that agreement.

Chicago got veteran defenseman Ian Cole (Utah) for next season at $4.75 million, according to a third person, also with knowledge of the deal. Division rival Colorado is bringing in winger Jaden Schwartz (Seattle) on a three-year, $9.75 million deal, according to a fourth person familiar with the contract. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts had not been announced.

Trades

With a shallow pool of free agents available, many teams are going the trade route to try to improve this summer. The New York Rangers got their backup goalie that way, sending minor leaguer Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round pick to Boston for Joonas Korpisalo.

Nashville acquired pending restricted free agent forward Mavrik Bourque from Dallas. The Predators sent a 2027 second- and a 2028 third-round pick to the Stars for Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

"Mavrik Bourque is a quality, two-way player who will fit perfectly with what we are trying to build here in Nashville," general manager Chris MacFarland said. "At just 24 years old, his age and style of play fits in with the type of players we are looking to bring in to help make us better."

Dallas clearing salary cap space could allow the team to sign Jason Robertson, another restricted free agent who’s ticketed for a long-term, lucrative contract. Robertson turns 27 this month and led the Stars in scoring with 96 points on 45 goals and 51 assists last season.

His younger brother, Nick, is going to Pittsburgh after the Penguins got him from Toronto for a fourth-rounder in '28.

Staying put

New Jersey locked up captain Nico Hischier long term, signing the Swiss center to a five-year extension worth $58.5 million with an annual cap hit of $11.7 million from 2027 through 2032.

“When I took this job, I knew that Nico was one of the core pieces that I definitely wanted as part of our future,” new Devils GM Sunny Mehta said. “The way he plays the game, his leadership, and selflessness are qualities we value for this team.”

— Montreal agreed to re-sign Ivan Demidov to an eight-year, $73 million contract after the 20-year-old Russian forward led all NHL rookies with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) last season.

— Philadelphia got two extensions done, signing young forward Tyson Foerster to an eight-year, $56.8 million contract (2027-28 through 2035). The Flyers extended goalie Dan Vladar for five years at $27.5 million.

— The Buffalo Sabres signed newly acquired defenseman Olen Zellweger to a three-year, $9.3 million contract. Zellweger was a pending restricted free agent and acquired in a trade with Anaheim.

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.